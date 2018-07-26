Israel, US Rescue Terrorist Leaders, Intelligence Assets From Southwestern Syria Ahead Of Liberation

By Brandon Turbeville

As the Syrian government marches forward with the liberation of the southwestern front, the United States, Europe, Israel, and Jordan are coming to the humanitarian rescue. But they aren’t rescuing civilians from terrorists or even from being caught in the crossfire. Instead, these countries have identified a group of “exceptional refugees” whose lives matter much more than those of the civilians the West has wantonly slaughtered for the last seven years.

Although refusing to open its borders, Israel (apparently the only country in the world that is allowed to maintain borders) has allowed members of the al-Nusra Front propaganda wing known as the White Helmets to access Israeli territory on their way to resettlement in Britain, Canada, and Germany according to Jordanian officials. Jordan was also part of the Caravan of Evil.

Estimates initially put the number of White Helmets being evacuated at 800 but those numbers were soon reduced to 500.

In my article, “Exceptional Refugees – Israel Helps Evacuate White Helmets From Syria, Exports al-Qaeda To Europe,” I asked the question “Is the West really evacuating its own intelligence agents and intelligence assets?”

I continued by writing:

Syrian MP and Director of the Chamber of Commerce certainly seems to believe so. His tweet read “The EU intends to evacuate about 800 White Helmets terrorists and move them to Europe before they get caught by the Syrian army as many of them MI6 operatives as all evidence in E Aleppo proved.” So does Ziad Fadel of Syrian Perspective whose information and sources have been consistently reliable throughout the seven years of this war. Fadel writes, The true reason, [for the evacuation] I am told by my sources, is that there were 2,200 special ops and intelligence officers who were trapped at the border with the White Helmets and who were under threat of being captured or killed by the Syrian Army. . . . . . . Instead, only 400 or less White Helmets were provided with seats on the Zionist helicopters. Another 600 and their families remain trapped at the border where they will either be killed by ISIS nearby or by our troops. The scene, I am told, was like the last day of the Vietnam evacuation in April of 1975 with people struggling to get on the helicopters. Of the 2,200 foreign spies and the special ops rodents, 1100 were from Gulf States like Qatar, Dubai, Saudi Arabia and Abu Dhabi. They are now in Amman awaiting repatriation.

Indeed, even when one ignores the fact that the White Helmets were created by a French mercenary and funded by the US and UK, the group’s track record shows a level of anticipation and delivery of propaganda videos and recordings of “incidents” coinciding with the interests of Western governments that is so uncanny that one could scarcely believe that the group was working in any way in an independent fashion. No organization working to demonize the Syrian government and capitalize on political events on an independent basis would ever have such a string of luck and “coincidences” as the White Helmets have had without prior consultation and direct communication with intelligence agencies.

But a new article by Whitney Webb entitled, “Israel Evacuated Alleged Mossad-Linked Rebel Commanders During “Humanitarian” White Helmet Rescue,” has added more information corroborating my suspicions as well as Fadel’s sources.

Webb writes,

Over the weekend, and as MintPress predicted last Tuesday, the controversial Western government-funded “humanitarian” group, the Syrian Civil Defense — popularly known as the White Helmets — were evacuated from southern Syria as the Syrian government continues to gain ground in its offensive throughout the country’s southwest. However, sources from within the Syrian opposition have revealed that the White Helmets were not the only ones evacuated from Syrian territory, as four top “rebel” commanders were also among the evacuees, undermining the heavily promoted narrative that the evacuation was purely “humanitarian” in nature.

Indeed, it was reported by al-Masdar News that four “rebel” commanders were welcomed to Israel by the Israeli army ahead of the liberation of southern Syria by the Syrian government.

Al-Masdar News reports,

Israeli Army has welcomed four top commanders of the Syrian rebel force in Quneitra province as the Syrian Army is increasingly gaining ground in southwest Syria. The commanders are: Moaz Nassar and Abu Rateb of Fursan al-Golan Brigade, Ahmad al-Nahs of Saif al-Sham Brigade, and Alaa al-Halaki of Jaish Ababeel. Those have fled Syrian territories with their families and were secured by Israeli military once they get to the border line. Opposition sources revealed that the aforementioned commanders have been recruited by the Israeli intelligence to rebel against the Syrian President Bashar Assad, and remained in touch with Israeli officers ever since.

The al-Masdar article (linked above) also contains photographs of three of the four commanders.

That Israel has already provided these rebel groups with assistance is not conjecture. In a report by Bethan McKernan for the Independent entitled “Israel ‘giving secret aid to Syrian Rebels’ report says,” published on June 19, 2017 and citing another report by The Wall Street Journal (“Israel Gives Secret Aid to Syrian Rebels” by Rory Jones June 18, 2017), McKernan states,

The Israeli authorities have provided significant amounts of cash, food, fuel and medical supplies to Sunni rebels fighting against Bashar al-Assad’s government, the Wall Street Journalreported on Monday, citing “half a dozen rebels and three people familiar with Israel’s thinking.” Is is well known that Israel has provided medical help for Syrian civilians and fighters inside its own borders in the past. . . . . The supposed support for Sunni rebels is thought to have begun as early as 2013 under former Defense Minister Moshe Ya’alon, with the goal of creating a ‘buffer zone’ free of radical militants such as Isis and Iranian-allied forces along Israel’s border. A special Israeli army unit was created to oversee the costly aid operation, the WSJ reported, which gives Fursan al-Joulan – Knights of the Golan – an estimated $5,000 (£3,900) a month. The group of around 400 fighters receives no direct support from Western rebel backers, and is not affiliated with the Free Syrian Army, the official rebel umbrella organisation. Israel may be funding up to four other rebel groups which have Western backing. The groups use the cash to pay fighters and buy ammunition. The alliance reportedly began after wounded Fursan al-Joulan fighters made their way to the border and begged Israeli soldiers for medical assistance. “Israel stood by our side in a heroic way,” the group’s spokesperson, Moatasem al-Golani, told the Journal. “We wouldn’t have survived without Israel’s assistance.” “Given that Israel had spent over $60,000 a year supporting the group financially, it would make sense for Tel Aviv not only to develop and maintain ties with their commanders, but to rescue those commanders as the Syrian government continues its advance,” writes Whitney Webb of Mint Press News. “Otherwise, the capture of the commanders by Syrian forces could reveal further proof of the web of connections between their group (and other related groups) and the Israeli government, as well as other foreign governments, including the United States.”

But Israel is not the only country that has been openly supporting Fursan al-Golan and Alwiyat Saif al-Sham. The United States has been doing so since 2013 when both groups were trained and equipped by the CIA, with Alwiyat Saif al-Sham obtaining TOW missiles from the US in the process. Both groups were “vetted” by the CIA but Alwiyat Saif al-Sham publicly joined with Jaish al-Haramon coalition, a group based in southern Syria and led by al-Nusra Front. See Jeremy Bender’s Business Insider article from October 20, 2015 entitled “There are a lot of CIA-vetted Syrian rebel groups taking it to Assad.”

Webb writes,

The assertion made by Al Masdar that the rescued rebel commanders had connections to Mossad is also in keeping with precedent, as the intelligence agency has long helped bolster terror groups throughout the region. For instance, Mossad has supported the terror group Jundallah, active in Iran and Pakistan, and the Iranian terror group Mujahedeen Khalq (MEK). And, as MintPress has previously reported, even some commanders of ISIS (Daesh) were later revealed to actually be Mossad agents following their capture. Assertions of an Israeli evacuation of rebel commanders, if confirmed, would prove Israel’s “humanitarian” rescue of White Helmets members and their families was aimed at protecting assets of Israeli and Western intelligence that had helped to prolong Syria’s now seven-year-long civil war.

