Exceptional Refugees – Israel Helps Evacuate White Helmets From Syria, Exports al-Qaeda To Europe

By Brandon Turbeville

As the Syrian government marches forward with the liberation of the southwestern front, the United States, Europe, Israel, and Jordan are coming to the humanitarian rescue. But they aren’t rescuing civilians from terrorists or even from being caught in the crossfire. Instead, these countries have identified a group of “exceptional refugees” whose lives matter much more than those of the civilians the West has wantonly slaughtered for the last seven years.

Although refusing to open its borders, Israel (apparently the only country in the world that is allowed to maintain borders) has allowed members of the al-Nusra Front propaganda wing known as the White Helmets to access Israeli territory on their way to resettlement in Britain, Canada, and Germany according to Jordanian officials. Jordan was also part of the Caravan of Evil.

All in all, around 800 White Helmets were evacuated from Syrian territory.

As Zero Hedge reported,

The Israeli Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed Israel’s spearheading the move at the request of the United States and European governments. The dead of night operation comes a week after reports first surfaced that serious discussions were held on the matter during the July 11-12 NATO summit in Brussels. The IDF official twitter account posted the following statement: “Following an Israeli Government directive and at the request of the United States and additional European countries, the IDF recently completed a humanitarian effort to rescue members of a Syrian civil organization and their families.” The IDF further called the effort “an exceptional humanitarian gesture” and additionally confirmed that the White Helmets were transferred “through Israel”. US officials including the State Department spokesperson have this summer made it a key talking point to warn of White Helmets being in “imminent danger” throughout Syria and face the threat of assassination especially in the country’s southwest, as pro-government forces have now nearly completed their successful campaign to take back all of Daraa and Quneitra provinces. The transfer began at around 9:30pm local time with a large convoy of buses exiting a frontier area on the Golan Heights toward Israel. According to a Bild report, the convoy reached the Jordanian border at 5 a.m. and had some level of assistance from the United Nations. The Jerusalem Post notes that though the Jordanian government early on acknowledged it would initially host the displaced group, Israel had to keep its role hidden throughout the transfer. “Neither the AP report nor the Jordanian government statement mention Israel. This points to the fact that Israel’s role was considered controversial and that the method of the evacuation had to be kept under wraps until it was complete,” according to the Jerusalem Post report. Meanwhile a number of journalists and analysts asked the obvious million dollar question: “Why evacuation specifically for just this group and its families?” Why not other civilians?”

The answer is because the White Helmets are exceptional. They are not mere civilians but well-rehearsed actors who have played such a vital role in the propaganda against the secular Syrian government. They are, without a doubt, the propaganda wing of al Nusra Front, evidence of which I have seen in person when I traveled to East Aleppo after the liberation of that city from the hands of Western-backed terrorists and as Vanessa Beeley and others have documented ad nauseum in the alternative media.

See Vanessa Beeley’s article “SYRIA: The White Helmet Exodus Managed by ‘Regime-Change’ Coalition.”

#IDF murder Palestinian children without conscience but perform “out of the ordinary gestures” & engage in ” humanitarian effort” at request of UN, US, UK, EU – all 4 #WhiteHelmets . Anybody still believing the Oscar winning lies? #AlQaeda on its way home to UK. — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) July 22, 2018

With that being said, there are a number of questions that should be asked as the White Helmets head to Europe and Canada though tellingly not to the United States. Perhaps the reason for the banishment of White Helmets terrorists from American soil is because the Trump administration would prefer not to have another false flag terror attack in the United States during 45’s term in office or perhaps they simply are necessary to manufacture one. Regardless, the terrorists that are praised so lavishly by the United States government and mainstream corporate media are persona non grata in the country that pays many of the bills.

So the first question would be, as Vanessa Beeley asked on Twitter 1.) Who actually verified that all 800 people being evacuated from Syria to Europe and North America are actually White Helmets? Couldn’t they be members of some other terrorist organization? How have they been vetted in such a short period of time? And 2.) Why exactly does it matter if they are White Helmets or members of another terrorist organization since the White Helmets have been proven to have taken part in terrorist attacks, executions, and beheadings? To quote the lizard queen Hillary Clinton herself, “What difference does it make?” A radical jihadist that beheads captive people because of their religion or their support for their government is a terrorist. It doesn’t really matter if he belongs to group A or group B does it?

1. Who verified all are #WhiteHelmets ? 2. White Helmet in Daraa helped execute, dismember POWs – did u verify no other terrorist executioners being evacuated to U.K? — vanessa beeley (@VanessaBeeley) July 22, 2018

Another question posed on twitter by Nikita Thierry is 3.) Why do the White Helmets have to evacuate ahead of the Syrian military’s liberation? The Syrian Red Crescent volunteers have never had to do so. The REAL Syrian Civil Defense has never had to evacuate (though they have been attacked, robbed, and killed by America’s terrorists). If the White Helmets were truly selfless humanitarians, why must they evacuate ahead of every government liberation? Why wouldn’t they stay to aid the civilians still in the area? Why do they only operate in terrorist held areas?

£65million spent on what ? The red crescent workers have never had to leave the regions where they volunteer and help save people. They are known and respected by all. The WhiteHelmets have to stay and CONTINUE to help rebuild life after WAR or are they guilty of WAR CRIMES ! — Nikita Thierry (@nikita_thierry) July 22, 2018

And lastly, though I would suggest most importantly, 4.) Is the West really evacuating its own intelligence agents and intelligence assets?

Syrian MP and Director of the Chamber of Commerce certainly seems to believe so.

The EU intends to evacuate about 800 White Helmets terrorists and move them to Europe before they get caught by the Syrian army as many of them MI6 operatives as all evidence in E Aleppo proved. — Fares Shehabi MP (@ShehabiFares) July 21, 2018

So does Ziad Fadel of Syrian Perspective whose information and sources have been consistently reliable throughout the seven years of this war.

Fadel writes,