Social Media Research Shows At Least 65 White Helmets Members Support ISIS, Nusra, Extremism

Ever since the Western corporate media began pimping the White Helmets as the “heroes of the Syrian crisis,” lavishing praise upon them, and even giving them film awards for some of the cheesiest filmmaking in the business, the alternative media has been consistently exposing the terrorist organization for being a propaganda wing of al-Nusra Front.
Since the very beginning, Vanessa Beeley has been the tip of the spear in deconstructing the myth of the White Helmets, having traveled to Syria on multiple occasions, taking photos, conducting interviews and investigations that have revealed beyond a reasonable doubt that the White Helmets are indeed terrorists and, more specifically, aligned with al-Nusra Front. I, myself, have also traveled to Syria in October, 2017 and have seen clear evidence of the same.
After repeated videos of sectarianism, the fact that White Helmets only treat terrorists, that they literally operate out of the same complexes, faked videos, faked terrorist attacks, complicity in executions, sectarianism, and openly carrying weapons, the myth of the White Helmets has been busted time and time again.
A new investigative report, however, will go even further in busting the myth, since it has provided proof that at least 65 White Helmets members have social media accounts that espouse loyalty to terrorist groups, claim membership, or express sympathy with terrorist organizations such as ISIS, Jobhat al-Nusra, Jund al-Aqsa, Ahrar al-Sham, and/or Jaish al-Islam.
The report was conducted by the Inside Syria Media Center in coordination and cooperation with Dr. Tim Anderson, an academic expert in economics and international politics from the University of Sydney.
The report, which was first published at Syria War Blog, entitled “White Helmets Exposed As Extremists: 65 Facebook Profiles Of Their Members,” states,
The public Facebook profiles of individual White Helmets members prove that a huge percentage of them have connections to extremist groups, or at least sympathize with them. Several Facebook profiles have been discovered before by others, but I have discovered many more. A total of 65 White Helmet Facebook profiles are documented in this article. These White Helmets have praised suicide bombers, posted photos of Bin Laden and of ISIS flags. The evidence here is so overwhelming that it becomes comical. The White Helmets featured in this article have shown support for the following groups:
1. Jabhat al-Nusra: Syrian al-Qaeda branch.
2. Jund al-Aqsa: al-Qaeda affiliated.
3. Ahrar al-Sham: Salafi jihadists
4. Jaish al-Islam: Salafi jihadists.
5. ISIS
The report then contains photos of the White Helmets members and their Facebook profiles as well as the relevant posts and statements made by these individuals that would incriminate them in terms of their support for terrorism and extremism.
I highly encourage readers to access the report and have a look for themselves at just what kind of sentiment is held by the much-praised White Helmets terrorists.
For those unfamiliar with the true nature of the White Helmets, the following articles are recommended reading:
- The Real Syria Civil Defense VS The White Helmets – Brandon Turbeville
- MSM Attempts To Promote White Helmets While Hiding Syria Civil Defense – More ‘Fake News’ From Corporate Press – Brandon Turbeville
- White Helmets NGO: A “Rescue And Assist” Operation Under Guise Of Human Rights – Brandon Turbeville
- White Helmets Video And Supporters’ Demonstrations Confirm Lack Of Credibility – Brandon Turbeville
- The REAL Syria Civil Defense Exposes Fake “White Helmets” As Terrorist-Linked Imposters – Vanessa Beeley
- The White Helmets “Black Record:” Vanessa Beeley Talks To RT About French Gov’t Collusion With Al-Qaeda-Linked Group – Vanessa Beeley
- Who Are Syria’s White Helmets? – Vanessa Beeley
- Interviews With Syrian Civilians Reveal White Helmets And Nusra/al-Qaeda Are The Same Thing – Brandon Turbeville
Additional articles by writers at 21st Century Wire:
- 21st Century Wire:
New Report Destroys Fabricated Myth of Syria’s ‘White Helmets’
- Initial Investigation into White Helmets:
Who are Syria’s White Helmets?
- 21st Century Wire article on the White Helmets:
Syria’s White Helmets: War by Way of Deception ~ the “Moderate” Executioners
- Who Funds the White Helmets?
Secret £1bn UK War Chest Used to Fund the White Helmets and Other ‘Initiatives’
- Original investigative report:
The REAL Syria Civil Defence Exposes Fake White Helmets as Terrorist-Linked Imposters
- Irish Peace Prize Farce
Tipperary’s White Helmets Peace Prize: A Judas Kiss to the Antiwar Movement and Syria
- White Helmets Executions
WHITE HELMETS: Severed Heads of Syrian Arab Army Soldiers Paraded as Trophies
- CNN Fabricate News About the White Helmets
A NOBEL LIE: CNN’s Claim That ‘White Helmets Center in Damascus’ Was Hit by a Barrel Bomb
- White Helmets Links to Al Nusra
WHITE HELMETS: Hand in Hand with Al Qaeda and Extremist Child Beheaders in Aleppo
- Report by Patrick Henningsen
AN INTRODUCTION: Smart Power & The Human Rights Industrial Complex
- Open Letter by Vanessa Beeley
White Helmets Campaign for War NOT Peace – Retract RLA & Nobel Peace Prize Nominations
- Staged Rescue Videos
(VIDEO) White Helmets: Miraculous ‘Rag Doll Rescue’
- White Helmets Oscar Award Farce:
Forget Oscar: Give The White Helmets the Leni Riefenstahl Award for Best War Propaganda Film
- Cory Morningstar report:
Investigation into the funding sources of the White Helmets, including Avaaz, Purpose, The Syria Campaign
- Open letter to Canadian MPs from Stop the War Hamilton (Canada):
Letter from the Hamilton Coalition to Stop War to the New Democratic Party in Canada ref the White Helmet nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize:
- Open letter to Canada’s NDP Leader on Nobel Prize:
Letter to NDP from Prof. John Ryan protesting White Helmet nomination for RLA and Nobel Peace Prize.
READ MORE WHITE HELMETS NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire White Helmets Files
READ MORE SYRIA NEWS AT: 21st Century Wire Syria Files
Also follow Vanessa Beeley’s work at 21st Century Wire and The Wall Will Fall.
Brandon Turbeville writes for Activist Post – article archive here – He is the author of seven books, Codex Alimentarius — The End of Health Freedom, 7 Real Conspiracies, Five Sense Solutions and Dispatches From a Dissident, volume 1 and volume 2, The Road to Damascus: The Anglo-American Assault on Syria, The Difference it Makes: 36 Reasons Why Hillary Clinton Should Never Be President, and Resisting The Empire: The Plan To Destroy Syria And How The Future Of The World Depends On The Outcome. Turbeville has published over 1000 articles on a wide variety of subjects including health, economics, government corruption, and civil liberties. Brandon Turbeville’s radio show Truth on The Tracks can be found every Monday night 9 pm EST at UCYTV. His website is BrandonTurbeville.com He is available for radio and TV interviews. Please contact activistpost (at) gmail.com.
This article may be freely shared in part or in full with author attribution and source link.
Support us at Patreon. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Steemit, and BitChute. Ready for solutions? Subscribe to our premium newsletter Counter Markets.
Image Credit: 21st Century Wire