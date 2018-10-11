What Was Propelling Hurricane Michael?

By Catherine J. Frompovich

According to Dane Wigington of GeoengineeringWatch.org, the worst hurricane to hit the Florida panhandle coast, according to radio weather forecasters, was propelled by high intensity microwave energies apparently emanating from Eglin Air Force Base in “western Florida, located about three miles (5 km) southwest of Valparaiso in Okaloosa County.” [Wikipedia]

Dane documents his statements in a composite weather map video showing microwave manipulations.

Coincidentally, he inserts the weather map of microwave energies that kept Hurricane Florence in place over the Carolinas.

Shouldn’t those weather geoengineering strategies be considered a crime and prosecuted no matter who is involved? It seems that “climate change” is a deliberate act of man, not an Act of God!

Hurricane Michael Microwave Manipulation

0:48 minute

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

https://youtu.be/EaqHJ7xu_Kc?t=5

Weather geoengineering just may be responsible for all the horrific weather problems humans and Planet Earth are experiencing globally, including extended droughts, forest fires, negatively-impacted hydrologic cycles and even possible earthquakes due to HAARP and U.S. weather geoengineering patents.

175 U.S. patents prove that geoengineering and weather control technologies are REAL

4:14 minutes

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

https://youtu.be/a6IQuHpmxoI?t=18

The fire and casualty insurance industries are taking tremendous hits, supposedly from “Mother Nature.” However, could the super-rich ‘money making insurance companies’ be one of the intended “targets” in the sights of banksters and others, who control today’s manufactured realities?

Catherine J Frompovich (website) is a retired natural nutritionist who earned advanced degrees in Nutrition and Holistic Health Sciences, Certification in Orthomolecular Theory and Practice plus Paralegal Studies. Her work has been published in national and airline magazines since the early 1980s. Catherine authored numerous books on health issues along with co-authoring papers and monographs with physicians, nurses, and holistic healthcare professionals. She has been a consumer healthcare researcher 35 years and counting.

Catherine’s latest book, published October 4, 2013, is Vaccination Voodoo, What YOU Don’t Know About Vaccines, available on Amazon.com.

Her 2012 book A Cancer Answer, Holistic BREAST Cancer Management, A Guide to Effective & Non-Toxic Treatments, is available on Amazon.com and as a Kindle eBook.

Two of Catherine’s more recent books on Amazon.com are Our Chemical Lives And The Hijacking Of Our DNA, A Probe Into What’s Probably Making Us Sick (2009) and Lord, How Can I Make It Through Grieving My Loss, An Inspirational Guide Through the Grieving Process (2008)

Catherine’s NEW book: Eat To Beat Disease, Foods Medicinal Qualities ©2016 Catherine J Frompovich is now available

