Damascus Shelled, Civilians And Children Killed By U.S.-Backed Terrorists – Silence From MSM

By Brandon Turbeville

While the United States continues to pant wildly and promote disproven claims of chemical weapons, Assad’s alleged “brutality,” and the SAA’s supposed “crimes against humanity,” the fighters it has funded since 2011 are engaged in the very definition of terrorism in Damascus as we speak. For nearly two weeks, terrorists surrounded in areas like Jobar and Ghouta have been launching missiles and mortars indiscriminately at civilians in old and new Damascus.

Since the beginning of November, random shelling and mortars have been terrorizing the people of Damascus. As travel blogger, photographer, and writer, Ilir Morina (who is currently in Syria) wrote on November 9,

Yesterday and today Damascus has been under heavy attack from terrorist mortars. One landed at a shop nearby, and the shop owner gave me this piece of the mortar. There have been many casualties. The sounds of war seem constant between the terrorist attacks against civilians and the Syrian Army attacks against the terrorists. These are the sounds the people of Damascus have heard for over six years. Not just the sounds of course. Along with the sounds came the ripped bodies of loved ones and neighbors. The destroyed homes, schools, businesses. The frayed nerves of constant fear. The kind of terrorism that kills people from the inside. Yet they all keep going somehow, they don’t stop going to work or school. They just want this to end. I’ve been listening to these sounds for seven weeks and I want them to end for them soon too inshallah…..

But they haven’t stopped. In fact, they have increased in frequency and intensity.

As a report by Sputnik reads,

Over the past months, the shelling of Syria’s capital by Daesh militants has intensified, with the latest incident occurring on November 16 killing one person and injuring another 13. DAMASCUS (Sputnik) — Militant grenade launcher in Eastern Ghouta fired several shells at the Al Mujtahid and Set Zaynab districts in Damascus leaving 22 civilians injured, a local police source told Sputnik on Saturday. According to the source, the shelling has caused significant material damage. Shellings have recently increased in Damascus, with the recent taking place the day before, with at least 4 civilians, including a child, being killed as a result of an attack by militants.

Over the course of the shelling, however, more civilians have been killed and many more injured. In a shelling that occurred on November 20 at the Judo Hall in the al-Fayha Stadium, two mortars fell and two people were killed. The martyrs were two players on the Syrian national judo team.

On November 20, 22 mortars fell on Damascus, killing 11 people and wounding 42 others.

Elsewhere, in Bab Touma, Damascus, mortars fell killing a number of civilians including Elia Halabi, a little boy whose crime was only being born in Syria and being in the wrong place at the wrong time. He was killed by the moderate terrorists supported by the United States. It was not an accident or a “stray” rocket. It did exactly what it was designed to do – i.e. kill a child, instill fear and terror in the hearts and minds of the people of the area, and attempt to break the will of the Syrian people.

Having walked the streets where Elia was killed only weeks before, I can say that, while the first and second objectives may have been accomplished to varying degrees, the third never will be.

It’s not to say that anyone deserves this but, having traveled to Syria myself and having met the people there, I can’t help but constantly think to myself that these people especially did not deserve what is happening to them today or what has happened to them over the course of the past six years. I can’t help but think of the contrast in our lives at this moment and how the people I met, sat at tea and dinner with, talked with, joked and drank with, are having mortars fall all around them, many of them losing someone close to them yet again. Six years of terrorism while American and Western journalists invent stories and propaganda they know to be untrue about Bashar al-Assad, the Syrian military, the wishes of the Syrian people, and the entirety of the conflict. These same self-important journalists who wax emotional and cry crocodile tears when recounting what they witnessed in Syria then go on to contribute to the death and slaughter of innocent people by virtue of promoting the same anti-Syrian propaganda which has convinced Westerners to at least remain passive enough for the war machine to continue to marching forward.

For them, the ability to cry on camera about their experiences and the emotional trauma they underwent (allegedly) is simply another opportunity to be the center of attention for audiences who are becoming more and more difficult to captivate with any story that requires empathy. Western journalist reports are merely little biopics, complete with self-analysis and personal history, with a lot of anti-Syrian propaganda for good measure. Lies plus feelings generally equal the desired outcome for the individuals manipulating both.

I feel certain I can speak for many others when I say if I hear one more NPR report where the intrepid journalists spends half the interview recounting how she felt when she looked into the eyes of a war-victim and imagined what they were thinking and feeling through her perverted and distorted Western perspective, I will have to contact an airline for an extra crate of barf bags.

Still, it cannot be ignored that no Western corporate media outlets are reporting on the shelling attacks on civilians. None. After years of bitching and whining about Assad killing terrorists, disproven claims of chemical weapons, and made up theories of concentration camps, Western MSM has remained entirely silent on the obvious and blatant attacks on innocent civilians in Damascus. What about the “beautiful babies” Trump loved so much that he would risk World War Three and launch missiles that would kill more innocent people? What about Elia Halabi? Is he not “beautiful” enough? He certainly would be if he had been killed by an errant Syrian air strike or an invented, staged chemical attack filmed and orchestrated by the White Helmets.

Of course, no one should be surprised by the lack of attention paid to the atrocities. The only surprise should be that the Western media and the U.S. government have not attempted to claim that the Syrian military is committing the shelling.

But while we are discussing personal experiences and “feelings” about the shelling in Damascus, I’ll admit it gets tiresome to hear these “reports” from CNN, NPR, and the other propaganda outlets while knowing what is actually happening on the ground.

