French Court Rules Against Utility Smart Meters Because They Are Making People Sick

Tens of millions of utility Smart Meters have been installed throughout the U.S and around the world so it’s likely that they are installed on your home and throughout your community whether you know it or not. A documentary was produced about them – Take Back Your Power – because there are so many problems associated with them including adverse health effects and fires.

Merci beaucoup to the French court for ruling against these dastardly devices for health reasons and to the lawyer who continues to fight on behalf of complainants:

A French court has ordered the removal of the controversial Linky electricity smart meters from 13 homes, for medical reasons. The tribunal de grande instance (TGI or the civil court) of Tours considered the case of 121 “anti-Linky” complainants, and threw out 108 of the claims. The remaining 13 were accepted, with the court conceding a possible link between their medical complaints and their Linky smart meters. One included a seven-year-old child living in Tours, who was – the court said – in “a state of chronic fatigue” and having “difficulty sleeping”, as proven in a medical note, “which could be linked to the Linky meter”. […] Lawyer for the complainants, Arnaud Durand, said that he would push for compensation for “the people who will not be able to live at home”. In June 2017, medical safety agency L’Agence Nationale de Sécurité Sanitaire (Anses) concluded that the meters could be linked to some “health doubts” – including the possible consequences of exposure to electromagnetic fields. He (Durand) is now hoping to bring more cases against the installation of the Linky meter throughout France. The country has already seen 22 cases brought to court, including in Rennes, Toulouse, and Bordeaux. Most claims were thrown out, except for a few complainants who cited “electro-sensitivity” to the meters. […] [T]he meters have been controversial since the beginning, with critics stating concerns over the alleged health risks, fire risks, and the transmission of individuals’ data to a private company. More than 700 communes have come out against the Linky so far.

Duke Energy has installed their AMI “Smart” Meters in 6 states but only offers free “opt-outs” to North Carolina customers who provide notarized medical statements that these meters make them sick.

Activist Post reports regularly about all issues associated with utility Smart Meters. Please see our archives for more details as well as the following websites:

