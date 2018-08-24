New “Humanitarian” Tech Program In Syria “Invented” By Former State Dep’t, Arab Spring Participants

By Brandon Turbeville

It’s been a few months since mainstream media has presented its audience with a State Department super hero acting as a “humanitarian” in Syria. But, never to disappoint, Andrew Gold of Wired as well as a host of other writers (at the same time) have been extolling the virtues of three new tech heroes who have designed an app to allegedly protect Syrian civilians from becoming victims of airstrikes.

In the Wired article, “Saving Lives With Tech Amid Syria’s Endless Civil War,” Gold first narrates the story of Abu al-Nour, an alleged Syrian civilian who lives in Idlib province, the last major stronghold of America’s “moderate cannibals.” Gold does not tell us of any crimes by the “rebels” nor does he suggest al-Nour has any reason to fear them. Instead, the sole evil in the article is Assad and Putin and the airstrikes against terrorists represented by Gold as airstrikes on civilians.

The story takes us through an airstrike that al-Nour narrowly survives but only as a result of a new technology designed and created to help protect innocent people from becoming victims of Russian and Syrian (but not American or Israeli) airstrikes.

To be clear, regardless of which side you stand with, one can scarcely argue with helping innocent people escape being caught in the crossfire between the terrorists and the government. However, one need only read a little further to see the real purpose behind the new tech, a portion of which is illuminated by the individuals who created it. Indeed, there are scarcely any lines to read between in order to see that this new tech is devised not to help civilians but terrorists evade Russian and Syrian airstrikes. If it saves a civilian life in the process, that’s just good press. Ultimately, however, the Sentry system is nothing but another tool to assist intelligence assets and terrorists on the ground in Idlib.

The warning that came over al-Nour’s phone was created by three men—two Americans, one a hacker turned government technologist, the other an entrepreneur, and a Syrian coder. The three knew they couldn’t stop the bombings. But they felt sure they could use technology to give people like al-Nour a better chance of survival. They’re now building what you might call a Shazam for air strikes, using sound to predict when and where the bombs will rain down next. And thus opening a crucial window of time between life and death.

As a kid in rural McHenry County, Illinois, John Jaeger didn’t have much to do until his stepdad built him a homebrew 486 computer. It was the late ’80s—still the early days of PCs—and he mostly played videogames. Eventually he found his way onto a BBS with connections to the demoscene, an early underground subculture obsessed with electronic music and computer graphics. By the time he was 15, Jaeger was in deep with hackers, software crackers, and phone phreakers. “We would exploit weaknesses in computer networks in order to gain administrative privileges and learn how the networks worked,” Jaeger says. He messed around but adds that he didn’t do anything more “destructive” than hack into Harvard’s system to give himself a Harvard.edu email address. Jaeger took a job at modem manufacturer US Robotics right out of high school, followed by a gig at General Electric Medical Systems. The promise of “good drugs and startup parties” lured him to Silicon Valley in the late ’90s. The adventure, he says, was “forgettable.” He took computer security and network management jobs before working his way up to IT director. “I basically made all the wrong decisions,” he says. “Instead of becoming a multibillionaire, I went and worked for three companies that don’t exist anymore.” Jaeger moved to Chicago and got a job in the financial industry. He designed and developed a trading platform and did risk management analysis. He was enjoying the work, but then the financial crisis hit. “I saw 20- and 30-year veterans of Wall Street soiling their trousers, genuinely scared,” he says. “It was really humbling.” That experience, he says, turned him off finance. But it was another three years before he finally left the industry.

This background is, indeed, a forgettable one. That is, until we reach the point at which Jaeger begins working for the US State Department and a cog in the wheel of the Middle East-wide color revolution initiated by that department known as the Arab Spring. Gold continues,

Through a friend who had worked on President Barack Obama’s reelection campaign, he got an introduction to someone in the State Department. It was 2012, a year after the start of the Arab Spring, and the US government was recruiting people who could bring corporate experience and technical expertise to Syria. Jaeger wasn’t exactly familiar with the civil war that was building. “I had no idea what was going on,” he says. But he wanted to go overseas, so he relocated to Istanbul and basically became a consultant for the people trying to achieve a semblance of normalcy in areas of Syria that weren’t under Assad’s control. “You had a whole lot of chiropractors and dentists suddenly respond to the needs of their local communities in a way they had never anticipated,” Jaeger says. “These guys need clean water. These guys need power. These folks need medicine.” Jaeger’s job was to help them figure out how to provide services and maintain some stable governance. In October 2012, he started working with journalists and developing a program to support Syrian independent media. But two years in, the conflict started wearing on him. Jaeger had grown attached to many of his Syrian contacts and mourned when they were killed. Everyone he knew had lost family. It became clear that the biggest problem he could address was the bombing of civilians. Options for mitigating the damage from air strikes, Jaeger knew, were few. And most were out of his reach. You could stop them. But even the international community had failed to do that. You could treat people after the air strikes hit. Various groups, like Syria Civil Defense, were doing that work. Or you could warn people ahead of time. That last option seemed within his technical expertise. So he approached the State Department. But when he couldn’t rally any interest in the idea of an early-warning alert system, he left the agency in May 2015. He was convinced he was onto something. But he needed help.

Jaeger was a rather important cog in the color revolution wheel. As one can easily see, he not only worked for the US State Department in jihadist-cultivating Turkey, he rather obviously used his “corporate and technology” skills to help organize the terrorist army that was being funneled into Syria via Turkey. Only a year after the West’s genocide began, he was working to push propaganda against the Syrian government and promoting the terrorists he helped organize. Jaeger allegedly left the State Department in 2015 but, as one can see from the context of his current work, that story is highly questionable.

Another creator, David Levin, was also no stranger to the world of terrorism and terrorists having been in close contact with a “Syrian activist” (i.e. terrorist) himself. It was this “activist” who allegedly connected him to Jaeger. Levin’s own non-profit organization “Refugee Open Ware,” based in Jordan, immediately began working with Jaeger and is now pushing the tech to Idlib.

The two men were then connected to Murad, an allegedly anti-government Syrian coder who was active in teaching terrorists how to avoid having their digital communications intercepted. He also began working closely with the White Helmets which Gold spuriously refers to as “Syria Civil Defense,” an organization that has existed in Syria since the 1960s. Nevertheless, the connection to White Helmets alone is one major indication that Murad is not just some Syrian techie but an intelligence asset/terrorist/terrorist supporter. Some would even call in to question the manner in which the three individuals were connected with one another, suspecting the meeting story is nothing more than a fictional account written by intelligence agencies to be used for the purpose of publicizing and disseminating the story as more Western “humanitarian” efforts.

Nevertheless, after an “angel investor” appeared to save the day, Levin, Murad, and Jaeger created Hala Systems in order to push the warning system technology to the right anti-government hands.

Gold describes how the program developed and how it works. During the course of the description, pay careful attention to the role Nusra's propaganda arm, the White Helmets, play.