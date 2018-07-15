Where Is/Was The Mainstream Press?

Op-Ed by Catherine J. Frompovich

With all the talk and smear campaigns about “fake news” shouldn’t Americans be entitled to know what’s really going on in the politics of their own country?

The United States is where 90% of the press and media are controlled by six corporations: GE, News Corp, Disney, Viacom, Time Warner and CBS [1].

Questions

Why didn’t the mainstream media and the Internet duly report on Trump’s recent rally in Minnesota where thousands showed up and apparently hundreds more were turned away? Isn’t that news? Wouldn’t they have reported it as news for Obama, Hillary Clinton and those who are part of the “in” group of the socialist policy and party reforms in the USA?

Why do print and TV journalists shy away from political pedophile and pedophilia stories? Are they afraid they will become persona non grata, as Ben Swann experienced reporting about PizzaGate?

Brad Parscale: “The crowd at the Minneapolis rally was 60% Democrat and Independent.

America is seeing the positive results of a @realDonaldTrump administrations regardless of party.”

#MAGA 9:01 AM – 26 June 2018

(Source)

I was lucky to be able to copy and paste the above photo, as the other photo showing President Trump at the podium was not ‘permitted’ to be copied and pasted by my computer algorithm censors, I offer!

If interested, readers can access this website which reports on that MAGA, “Make America Great Again,” rally.

What I find interesting is the double standard in news reporting.

When President Trump mentions “fake news,” I think he’s “over-emphasizing” that term, which the CIA apparently invented. To learn about that, please read The New York Times Opinion piece “The C.I.A.’s Fake News Campaign.”

Why blame President Trump for ‘creating the fake news meme’ when he’s only obliging those who apparently invented the phrase?

However, there may be more to fake news and that terminology than most savvy American ‘newshounds’ understand.

Planting stories, often misleading and/or fake for specific polity reasons, is part of what some call Psyop operations.

Recently, I came across some information alluding to the probability that the murder of five journalists at the Annapolis, Maryland, newspaper was a planned ‘false flag’ operation in order to get U.S. journalists in line to do more reporting on a planned agenda: gun control. Who knows, but many other false flags also were expounded upon in that article. It mentioned news readers ought to take specific note of what’s been ‘trending’ in ‘natural disasters’ and other ‘fear factor agendas’ such as recent mega-fires in the USA [3] and Europe [4].

One has to wonder what really goes on in the world of mainstream journalism, especially since journalists now are not permitted to report their findings, only what they are told to report and even given scripts.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

https://youtu.be/ksb3KD6DfSI?t=22

In 2011, a list of influential alternative (alt) news journalists was published. Those journalists mentioned really do their research and homework, something not lost on Sharyl Attkisson [2]. Some alt journalists receive inside information from ‘sources’ within government agencies, which commonly is referred to as “fake news” by the mainstream media.

In retrospect, it is my opinion the U.S. media are being used to implement the Hegelian Dialectic or what’s often referred to as “problem-reaction-solution”, e.g., critical and/or fear situations preplanned by controllers of vested interests to accomplish certain control agendas.