Obama Administration Allowed Violent Criminals, Drug Smugglers and Human Traffickers Along With Unaccompanied Alien Children Into The USA Per 224-Page HHS Report

Op-Ed by Catherine J. Frompovich

Can it be true? The beloved Obama administration screwed up royally regarding drug smugglers, human traffickers, violent criminals and unaccompanied alien children [UAC] into the USA, while nothing was done to stop it or report upon it by the mainstream, lamestream press and media?

Well, according to the 224-page U.S. Health and Human Services Report, that’s exactly what happened, so don’t you think President Trump is doing the correct thing regarding keeping U.S. citizens safe? Or, don’t you want to be safe in your own homeland?

According to Judicial Watch [1],

Reports Include 1,000 ‘Significant Incident Reports,’ Revealing UAC ‘Refugees’ Admitting to Murder for Drug Cartels, Prostitution, and Sexual Predation Reports Also Cite Incidents of U.S. Government Contractors/Employees Allegedly Assaulting Unaccompanied Alien Children

Furthermore, Judicial Watch reported in its Press Release [1] of July 10, 2018 that

Judicial Watch today released 224 pages of documents containing nearly 1,000 summaries of Significant Incident Reports (SIRs) from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) revealing that “Unaccompanied Alien Children” (UAC) processed during the Obama administration included admitted murderers, rapists, drug smugglers, prostitutes, and human traffickers. [CJF emphasis]

Question: Did some gangs sneak in too? Yes! according to Judicial Watch:

Examples of incident reports below are organized into four general categories:

[UACs: Unaccompanied Alien Children]

UACs admitting to murder, belonging to MS-13 , threatening others with rape, admitting to drug smuggling, molesting other UACs and seriously assaulting other UACs or staff; UACs who were raped and/or molested en route to the United States or in the United States; S. Government contractors and employees allegedly assaulting or having sexual relationships with UACs; and Other incidents, crimes, abuse and self-harm.

Sadly, the Obama administration was not as vigilant as it should have been; Americans have to realize that. Here’s what Judicial Watch has to say about that:

“The Obama administration presided over a humanitarian and public safety nightmare in its handling of ‘unaccompanied alien children,’” said Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton. “The incident reports also support the Trump administration’s contention that the UAC crisis, which continues, includes murderers, rapists, drug smugglers and human traffickers being routinely allowed into the United States.”

What is it do-gooders aren’t getting about the actual facts regarding immigration in the USA?

Can the present turmoil and angst regarding immigrant children and their families be the result of the U.S. corporate-controlled media’s deliberate sabotage of the REAL problems regarding immigrants, plus the media’s deliberate negligence in not reporting the actual, factual horrors of open borders not only for the USA, but for other nations where mass migrations by miscreants, in many instances, is occurring.

Suddenly, the Swedes are talking about their refugee problem

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/worldnews/europe/sweden/12103667/Suddenly-the-Swedes-are-talking-about-their-refugee-problem.html

Immigrant backlash is on the rise in Europe

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/world/2014/03/31/europe-anti-immigration/5706575/

“Former Acting ICE Director Thomas Homan said that Democrats who are looking to abolish Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) are misinforming the public.”

http://insider.foxnews.com/2018/07/11/former-ice-acting-director-tom-homan-slams-dems-push-abolish-agency?page=1

Judicial Watch 60 minute video

https://youtu.be/Dht2aS1g5yQ?t=2

According to Judicial Watch,

Other incidents include:

A male UAC at a Friends of Youth facility asked a staffer that he be “put on soap restriction” because he “has snorted soap on 4 occasions”

Social workers reported that a “sponsor’ of two UACs “might have provided false information to the IRS for unknown reasons”, and specifically, “included two Social Security numbers on her tax return”

A female UAC was given an abortion on October 14, 2014. The pregnancy reportedly was a result of rape during her journey, which was previously reported in August. (The federal government’s facilitating an abortion might have violated federal law.)

Isn’t it about time Americans know the real, factual, actual facts about the border and immigration crises that have been allowed to happen under the Obama administration?

Should the U.S. media and press be held accountable for helping to create an immigration meme that got so twisted regarding the facts, that they now should be mandated to come clean and report the facts?