Facebook Purges Over 80 Accounts in Sweeping Attack on the Alternative Media

By Phillip Schneider

Starting in June of 2018, Facebook began deleting pages with up to 40 million followers in an unprecedented assault on independent media outlets using the platform.

Jake Passi, the founder of the popular Facebook page Collectively Conscious and victim of the purge called the effort a “deleting rampage” and “a crime against humanity.”

A website known as Swapd which allows for the buying and selling of Facebook pages issued a statement confirming that the pages were in fact being taken down by Facebook.

After days of new reports coming in, we’re 100% sure Facebook is cleaning the house, hard. They are taking no hostages and deleting millions of fans without any hesitation. It doesn’t matter if your page is 50k or 40m, they’re all at risk. – Swapd.co

Several commenters claimed to have had their pages taken down as well, including one user who claimed to run 10 pages about “dogs, machines, trucks, [and] farming.”

It is unclear why legitimate pages are being removed, but according to a message sent to Swapd from one of their “clients,” Facebook is targeting “accounts partaking in ‘manufactured sharing behavior’ and any accounts linked to such behavior.”

They speculate that legitimate pages are being taken down as “collateral damage.”

In a post on the alternative social media site Minds.com, Jake listed almost 80 independent pages which were deleted by Facebook in June alone.

“Did you know that Facebook went on an alternative media page deleting rampage last month? In June they deleted (or unpublished indefinitely) 79 alternative media pages owned by my friends in the alternative media community. 80 including my own, Collectively Conscious.

Here’s a list of all the pages I know of which have been deleted or unpublished indefinitely:

1.Collectively Conscious (915K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

2.Natural Cures Not Medicine (2.3M followers) – Deleted on June 11th, 2018.

3.I Want to Be 100% Organic (700K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

4.Viral Alternative News (500K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

5.Organic Health (230K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

6.Natural Cures From Food (120K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

7.Heart Centered Rebalancing (3.9M followers) – Deleted a few years ago.

8.Awareness Act (1.1M followers) – Deleted in mid-2017.

9.Conscious Life News (1.1M follower) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.

10.Wake The Fuck Up (550K followers) – Deleted about a year ago.

11.Living Traditionally (570K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

12.Organic Wellness (600K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

13.Chocolate Socrates (608K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

14.Earth We Are One (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.

15.Meditation Masters (2.3M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

16.People’s Awakening (3.6M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.

17.Nikola Tesla (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.

18.Interesting Stories (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.

19.The Warrior (1.7M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

20.Natural Health Warriors (140K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

21.Tech Explorers (270K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

22.Universe Explorers (1.5M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

23.Area 51 (1.5M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

24.The Global Meditation (70K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

25.Video Explorers (780K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

26.Spiritualer. Com (80K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

27.Flower of Life (670K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

28.EWAO (30K followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

29.Global Freedom Movement (27K followers) – Deleted on June 19th, 2018.

30.Health & Alternative Medicine (550K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

31.Pure Nature (1.7M followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.

32.Nature Gallery (654K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.

33.Mesmerizing Nature (912K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.

34.Nature’s Touch (150K followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018.

35.We Really Like Animals (544K) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.

36.Nature’s Majesty (191K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.

37.Nature Magic (33K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.

38.Floral Photobook (160K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.

39.My Own Little World (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.

40.Brighten Your Soul (100K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.

41.Essence of Spirit (12K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018.

42.Jesse Ventura Fan Page (750K followers) – Deleted a few years ago.

43.Exposing the Truth (800K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.

44.Learning the Truth (1M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018.

45.Latruth (7M followers) – Unpublished on June 5th, 2018.

46.Healthy Life Box (1.8M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

47.Healthy Food House (3.4M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

48.Health Awareness (2.5M followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

49.Healthy Life And Food (350K followers) – Deleted on May 23rd, 2018.

50.Check These Things (80K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

51.Health Care Above All (90K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

52.Health and Healthy Living (450K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

53.Health & Alternative Medicine (550K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

54.Healthy Living Motivation (644K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

55.Alternative Health Universe (420K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

56.Natural Medicine Corner (411K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

57.Organic Health Team (490K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

58.Global Health Care (130K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

59.Healthy Alternative Medicine (140K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

60.Natural Healthy Team (190K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

61.Organic Food Medicine (30K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

62.Love, Health and Happiness (10K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.

63.Healthy Organic Life (25K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018.





64.Healthy Lifestyle (55K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018. 65.Guardian of Health (160K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018. 66.Daily Health Keeper (190K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018. 67.Health & Love Page (720K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018. 68.Diabetes Health Page (180K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018. 69.The Beauty of Power (170K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018. 70.Nutrition Facts and Analysis (170K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018. 71.Deeper Perspectives (32K followers) – Deleted on June 13th, 2018. 72.Healthy Living (1.8M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018. 73.Organic Planner (1.5M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018. 74.Healthy Lifestyle (1.4M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018. 75.Just Natural Medicine (1M followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018. 76.Great Remedies – Great Health (650K followers) – Deleted on June 5th, 2018. 77.Nature is Beautiful (1.1M followers) – Deleted on June 3rd, 2018. 78.Amazing World (872K followers) – Deleted on June 6th, 2018. 79.Pure Nature (425K followers) – Deleted on June 6th, 2018. 80.Photography World (1.4M followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018. 81.World Magazine (845K followers) – Deleted on June 20th, 2018. 82.Nikola Tesla Fans (140K followers) – Deleted on June 18th, 2018. 83.Positive Reminders (781K followers) – Deleted on June 28th, 2018. 84.Sarcasm (40M followers) – Deleted on June 7th, 2018. Look at all those health and wellness pages! This is a crime against humanity as far as I'm concerned. – Jake Passi Most of the pages affected by the purge appear to be natural health and conspiracy oriented. However, this isn't stopping the alternative media as the growing popularity of alt-tech sites like Minds are opening the door to less censored distribution of news and commentary. This article (Facebook Purges Over 80 Accounts in Sweeping Attack on the Alternative Media) was originally published by Phillip Schneider and may be re-posted with proper attribution, author credit, and this copyright statement.