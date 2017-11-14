State Dep’t Travel Warning Admits Nusra, Tahrir al-Sham Used Chemical Weapons In Syria

By Brandon Turbeville

For years, the United States government stuck to its nonsensical claim that the Syrian government was the only party in Syria using chemical weapons despite their being no evidence that the SAA has ever used such weapons. Finally, the State Department was forced to admit that ISIS had indeed used chemical weapons but it still stuck to the claim that, out of the anti-Syrian “rebel” forces, only ISIS was dastardly enough to use them.

Now, however, a revised travel warning from the State Department’s own website has expanded the admission of Western-backed terrorists’ use of chemical weapons just a little further to include Jobhat al-Nusra, Jobhat Fatah al-Sham, and Hayat Tahrir al-Sham.

The State Department warning reads:

Tactics of ISIS, Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, and other violent extremist groups include the use of suicide bombers, kidnapping, small and heavy arms, improvised explosive devices, and chemical weapons. They have targeted major city centers, road checkpoints, border crossings, government buildings, shopping areas, and open spaces, in Damascus, Aleppo, Hamah, Dara, Homs, Idlib, and Dayr al-Zawr provinces. These groups have murdered and kidnapped U.S. citizens, both for ransom and political purposes; in some instances U.S. citizens have disappeared within Syria. Because of the security situation in Syria, the U.S. government’s ability to help U.S. citizens kidnapped or taken hostage is very limited.

Russia’s Defense Ministry has been quick to point out that the United States is now admitting these groups have used chemical weapons in Syria, with spokesman General Igor Konashenkov stating that “This is the first official recognition by the State Department not only of the presence, but the very use of chemical weapons by Al-Nusra terrorists to carry out terrorist attacks, which we repeatedly warned about.”

Previously, the United States had admitted that ISIS has used chemical weapons.

“[Islamic State] has used them in Iraq and Syria in the past, and we expect them to continue employing these types of weapons,” Colonel John Dorrian, spokesman for the U.S.-led coalition in Iraq, said in an emailed statement to the New York Times.

The truth is that more terrorist factions have used chemical weapons not only against the SAA but also against civilians. Although the United States continues to hide the fact that chemical weapons attacks have taken place across the gamut of “rebel” forces, it is nonetheless being forced to admit more and more that its proxy terrorists are committing heinous acts and the very “crimes against humanity” it tried to saddle on the back of the Syrian government.

Brandon Turbeville writes for Activist Post – article archive here – He is the author of seven books, Codex Alimentarius — The End of Health Freedom, 7 Real Conspiracies, Five Sense Solutions and Dispatches From a Dissident, volume 1 and volume 2, The Road to Damascus: The Anglo-American Assault on Syria, The Difference it Makes: 36 Reasons Why Hillary Clinton Should Never Be President, and Resisting The Empire: The Plan To Destroy Syria And How The Future Of The World Depends On The Outcome. Turbeville has published over 1000 articles on a wide variety of subjects including health, economics, government corruption, and civil liberties. Brandon Turbeville’s radio show Truth on The Tracks can be found every Monday night 9 pm EST at UCYTV. His website is BrandonTurbeville.com He is available for radio and TV interviews. Please contact activistpost (at) gmail.com.

This article may be freely shared in part or in full with author attribution and source link.

Support us at Patreon. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Steemit, and BitChute. Ready for solutions? Subscribe to our premium newsletter Counter Markets.