Coronavirus Censorship Promoted In Pandemic Exercise Is Now Happening!

In my recent report titled “Did Bill Gates & World Economic Forum Predict Coronavirus Outbreak? An Inside Look May Shock You!” we took a close look at Event 201, which was a pandemic exercise that simulated a coronavirus outbreak that killed 65 million people. The simulation took place shortly before the actual coronavirus outbreak occurred.
In the simulation, the participants of the exercise — which included representatives from the UN, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, the media, vaccine manufacturers, major banks and the Chinese and American CDC just to name a few — discussed how it was critically important to control news and information, especially on social media.
Just as the simulation itself seems to eerily predict the coronavirus outbreak, we are beginning to see other scenarios in the simulation come to fruition as well, such as travel bans, a negative impact on the economy as well as censorship. Now we see Facebook, Twitter and Google, which owns YouTube, have all vowed to stop “misinformation.” Watch the video report to find out more, as ZeroHedge was just banned from Twitter.
