More Schools Are Converting Back to Safer Wired Internet. Free Documentary “Wi-Fried” Details Why.

By B.N. Frank

There is still no safe level of cell phone and wireless WiFi radiation exposure that has been scientifically determined for children and pregnant women. This is why an increasing number of schools in the U.S. and overseas are replacing wireless (WiFi) internet with safer wired internet. Many doctors have been recommending this for a while now. Regardless, this is not coming easily everywhere.

Exposure isn’t just about increased cancer risk in children and everyone else (including pets). It can cause “Microwave Sickness” which is more commonly referred to as ElectroSensitivity(ES) or ElectroHypersensitivity (EHS). Symptoms and severity vary so it can be easily misdiagnosed without lab testing.

Activist Post has reported before about many online documentaries regarding children’s use and exposure to digital, electronic, and wireless technology. Wi-Fried is 30 minutes well spent. It was produced in 2015.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

More research has been released since then confirming that all of us –especially children – are harmed by all sources of cell phone and WiFi radiation. Some will simply tolerate it better than others. Do we really want to risk that with children while they are attending school? Many insurance companies aren’t even covering wireless exposure health risks anymore.

For more information, visit the following websites: