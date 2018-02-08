Trump’s Administration Obstructs Justice in Goldman Sachs Cases

By Aaron Kesel

Everybody can plainly see that Trump’s campaign promises to drain the swamp of Goldman Sachs is absolute malarkey. If you can’t, you may be stuck in the denial phase of promises of change that Obama supporters years ago believed was coming to no avail.

Not only has the current POTUS breached his promises, what we have – arguably – is a White House cabinet stuffed to the cream filling oozing with Goldman Sachs personnel.

The thing is, Goldman Sachs is guilty of ripping off America, and still has criminal conspiracies obstructing justice on a grand scale, as my series on Wall Street frauds is pointing out (here – here – here).

Back in November 2016, Politico pointed out that Steve Mnuchin, Steve Bannon (now resigned), Anthony Scaramucci and Gary Cohn are all Goldman Sachs alumni.

In March 2017, the Congressional news website – The Hill– pointed out Trump had nominated two other Goldman Sachs alum, James Donovan, and Dina Powell.

Also transpiring in March 2017 was a nomination that eToys whistleblower Laser Haas sued to block; which is haunting our nation.

Though you may have heard about Trump nominating Jay Clayton to be top Commissioner of the SEC, what you didn’t hear about is the fact that the Washington, D.C. Clerk of Court illegally blocked eToys whistleblower Laser Haas’s lawsuit seeking a TRO (here) to block Jay Clayton, due to his being directly linked to 3 criminal co-conspirators.

It is well known that Jay Clayton was a partner at Sullivan & Cromwell law firm, which represents Goldman Sachs in New York; and that Mr. Clayton’s wife (Gretchen) is a partner at Goldman Sachs Mergers & Acquisition division.

A lesser-known fact, as pointed out by the New York Times, is the detail that Jay Clayton was invested in Bain Capital.

Here’s the friction of all these Goldman Sachs facts. As reported by this reporter, in the Wall Street fraud ongoing series, back in 1997 Mitt Romney, Bain Capital and Thomas Lee Partners were aided by Goldman Sachs, to get involved with “The Learning Company.”

As I reported, another Goldman Sachs law firm (MNAT) worked the Delaware merger of The Learning Company with Mattel, which ultimately resulted in a catastrophic loss of $4 billion dollars for Mattel investors.

There appears to have been no investigation or prosecution of the public company cooked books fraud; and that seems to be the result of another Wall Street revolving door with the federal systems of justice (DOJ.)

Recently, this reporter did a lengthy report on the dynamics of Delaware federal prosecutor Colm F. Connolly.

Connolly, as reported, clerked for 3rd Circuit Judge Walter K. Stapleton (who just so happens to have been a partner of MNAT).

Colm then became an Assistant United States Attorney in 1992 – and he remained there until 1999 – where Connolly switched sides to become a partner of MNAT.

Also, in 1999, Goldman Sachs took eToys public, and there appears to be a conflict of interest issue where eToys.com stock price went above $75; but Goldman Sachs split all the money above $20 per share – with handpicks (see NYT March 2013 article “Rigging the I.P.O. Game”).

Whilst Colm Connolly was a partner of the MNAT law firm, MNAT conspired to rip off court-approved clients of Laser Haas CLI entity and eToys.

Furtively, MNAT was harming Laser and eToys for the benefit of MNAT’s secret clients/partners of Mattel, Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital, Paul Traub, Barry Gold, Michael Glazer and Colm Connolly.

Laser was the 2001 court-appointed fiduciary of eToys, who stopped MNAT & Paul Traub’s schemes to sell eToys billion dollar public company for $5.4 million to Bain Capital/KB (with Michael Glazer as CEO of KB).

When Laser ‘s efforts forced the eToys case bids up, into the tens of millions of dollars, the bad faith parties offered Laser a million dollar bribe to shut up and stop whistleblowing, and a chance to become a roaming manager for Bain Capital.

The bribe was turned down By Laser and reported to the Delaware Department of Justice in mid-2001.

Apparently, Goldman Sachs always has the ability to get its associated parties “planted” into key government positions, hich as this series has demonstrated time and time again is a little more than just a coincidence.

Upon Laser turning down and reporting the bribe, Colm Connolly was then returned to the Delaware Department of Justice; this time as top dog, to be The United States Attorney in Delaware (where Colm presided over KB, Fingerhut, MNAT, Paul Traub, Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital, Learning/Mattel and eToys billions of dollars in fraud cases).

It wasn’t until 2007 that Laser learned the fact Colm Connolly was a partner of MNAT, which is germane due to the fact that Colm Connolly, via his Assistant U.S. Attorney, Ellen Slights, continued to refuse to investigate MNAT and its partners/clients.

On December 7, 2007, Laser reported (here) the facts of Colm Connolly’s bad faith to the Los Angeles United States Attorney office, where the Public Corruption Task Force was housed.

Instead of addressing Colm Connolly’s betrayal of the public’s trust, GW Bush’s flying buddy, Tom O’Brien, walked into his weekly staff meeting, berating federal prosecutors, as he shut down the Public Corruption special unit.

Making matters extensively heinous and more egregious, O’Brien had the unmitigated gall to threaten career federal prosecutors to keep their mouths shut – or else (see L.A. Times March 2008 article “Shake-up tools federal prosecutors”).

In other words, Goldman Sachs, even before Donald Trump handed Sachs the keys to the kingdom, was able to obstruct justice in almost every way conceivable.

Now that Goldman Sachs has gotten away with obstructing justice for the better part of 20 years, including retaliating against whistleblower Laser Haas, whilst benefiting from racketeering partnership with Bain Capital, Goldman Sachs sees an even bigger chance with Mitt Romney running for Senate (that everybody knows means a run in 2020) and a renomination of Colm Connolly for the federal bench.

On top of all that, Jay Clayton feels so secure in his Goldman Sachs obstruction of justice position that Clayton is now proposing a new paradigm of blocking investors from suing Wall Street (see Newsmax January 2018 article “Trump’s SEC mulls big gift” to Wall Street).

Meanwhile, Clayton seeks to play “cryptocurrency cop” wanting to enforce SEC regulations on everyday American investors in a volatile market that is redistributing wealth to normal citizens through financial technology as the recent cryptocurrency hearing on Congress displayed – an obvious contradiction of Clayton’s oath of office. In one case he wants to enforce the law; in the other, he wants to deregulate existing laws enabling fraud for his buddies on Wall St.

Why are you, Mr. Clayton, changing laws to benefit a few; and seeking to deprive investors of their legal right to redress grievances? Why have you yet to appoint an independent investigator into the eToys cases? As for you Mr. President Trump, it is clear that you are going out of the way to assure Goldman Sachs and its partner Bain Capital continue to get away with their Wall Street frauds. Don’t you have enough issues with obstruction of justice already?

If all that isn’t enough, we now have Mick Mulvaney, who is on record stating he hates the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB), in charge of the agency tasked with protecting consumers. However, he is not as the Equifax case demonstrates. Mr. Mulvaney, care to elaborate why it’s okay for you to stymie investigations and have conflicts of interest in favor of payday lenders?

Trump is compounding his Goldman Sachs carnage by renominating corrupt federal prosecutor, Colm F. Connolly, to become a Delaware Federal District Court Judge, where Colm will be 1 of only 4 judges to review MNAT, Bain Capital, and Goldman Sachs-related cases.

As this investigative journalist recently reported about Colm Connolly, there is clear evidence that Colm Connolly’s Bar Card should be yanked, and – quite possibly – Connolly should be tried in a court and sent to jail.

After Colm’s partner, MNAT, threw Laser out of eToys, MNAT, in 2002, nominated Tom Petters Ponzi “control” partner and schemer, Paul Traub, to sue Goldman Sachs (who was represented by Sullivan & Cromwell) for eToys stock fraud.

Goldman Sachs sued Goldman Sachs, and eToys lost again.

Furthermore, with whistleblower Laser Haas out of the way and MNAT partner Colm Connolly “planted” back into the Department of Justice to assure no investigations or prosecutions would transpire against Paul Traub, Goldman Sachs or Bain Capital, MNAT was able to reduce the sales of eToys to Bain Capital/ KB.

The thing is, MNAT is the court-approved law firm to represent eToys, which means MNAT betrayed its court-approved client for the sake of its secret – more lucrative clients – of Goldman Sachs & Bain Capital.

Too many times, federal agents and even agencies have threatened whistleblower Laser Haas, instead of doing their job of arresting and prosecuting Wall Street frauds.

Just last week this reporter wrote an article (here) on the FBI and Delaware Assistant United States Attorney Ellen Slights using the FBI to threaten Laser Haas after eToys shareholder Robert Alber woke up dead and Laser reported it.

Thousands have lost billions, and many have died! (Some of these people have been named while others have remained anonymous for safety reasons.)

To sum everything up…

Laser blew the whistle on eToys, in 2001. Around that time, MNAT became a partner in the crimes of Mattel/Learning, Fingerhut, KB and eToys frauds.

Colm Connolly was an assistant federal prosecutor who became a partner of the MNAT law firm in 1999; and then Colm returned to being a federal prosecutor on August 2, 2001.





Connolly's return to the DOJ arguably was to make sure of no investigation or prosecutions of MNAT and its secret clients of Goldman Sachs, Bain Capital (and Paul Roy Traub), who to reiterate was the control of the Tom Petters Ponzi yet was never jailed or investigated for his involvement in other previous schemes. Many cases were looted resultant of the corruption to aid and abet the numerous racketeering acts of MNAT, Paul Traub, Sullivan Cromwell/Goldman Sachs partnership with Bain Capital schemes and artifices to defraud. Colm Connolly and Jay Clayton are still obstructing justice by their refusing to recuse themselves and their consummate failures to come clean. Trump, Sessions, the FBI, Jay Clayton/SEC and Delaware Assistant United States Attorney Ellen Slights were sued on March 22nd, 2017 by Laser Haas, where those parties were alerted to the case specifics. It is inexplicable and intolerable that Trump's Administration watchdog agencies are remaining in abject silence concerning the Goldman Sachs & Bain Capital Wall Street fraud cases; because Laser's most recent lawsuit is almost a year old now. Given the undeniable evidence, such as Colm Connolly's résumé (here) being proof that Colm was a partner of MNAT; and the FBI contacts with Laser being irrefutable; then it is a compounding dynamic that Trump has nominated Colm Connolly for the Delaware Federal Bench. Who gave the order for the Washington D.C. Clerk of Court to lose Laser's March 22, 2017, lawsuit against Jay Clayton – until May 24, 2017 – which was three weeks after Jay Clayton was confirmed? As is plain to see, Trump is letting racketeers take over our federal systems of justice, while he spends more vacation golf days than the last 3 presidents combined. Now Donald the Great (wrecker of things) wants to beat his chest louder than Kim Jong-un of North Korea, with a military parade, at great expense upon all of us. Instead of the FBI threatening whistleblowers and Trump's Administration aiding and abetting Goldman Sachs obstruction of justice, shouldn't t there be some semblance of justice? Things have gotten so out of control that this reporter has to do a 2nd article on Colm Connolly's unfitness for the federal bench, and how Trump has gone beyond insane in the judicial nomination of Goldman Sachs cronies and corrupts. I'm leaving you with this picture of the case docket concerning Laser suing Trump, Sessions, the FBI, Jay Clayton, the SEC and Ellen Slights. It shows that everything is contrary to law, being upside down and completely backwards. And that is the point – that "they" (all of Trump's Administration) – simply don't care how often the law is broken.. But we ….do!