U.S. Invents Chem Weapons Threat And Claims It Defeats Threat By Warning Syria, Iran and Russia

By Brandon Turbeville

In a bizarre moment of geopolitical theatre, the United States announced that Syria was planning “another” chemical weapons attack and the Syrian military would “pay a heavy price for doing so.” Apparently, U.S. military intelligence graduated from using facts to outright prophecy. Or, rather, should we say it graduated from facts and lies to outright absurdity?

The warning, which was announced by the White House amidst a rash of confusion in the wings of the Executive branch, was attributed to intelligence received pointing toward “active preparation” at a Syrian airfield for the use of chemical weapons.

As Reuters reported,

Pentagon spokesman Captain Jeff Davis said the United States had recently seen activity at Shayrat airfield, the same base targeted by a U.S. cruise missile strike on April 6. “This involved specific aircraft in a specific hangar, both of which we know to be associated with chemical weapons use,” Davis said. Davis said the activity occurred during “the past day or two.” He did not say how the United States collected its intelligence. The White House said on Monday it appeared the Syrian government was preparing for another chemical weapons attack and warned Assad that he and his military would “pay a heavy price” if it went ahead. . . . . . U.S. Senator Bob Corker, Republican chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, said the concerns about preparations for a chemical weapons attack were authentic. “The claims that they made, from my perspective, are valid claims,” he said. The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, said the Trump administration intended its warning to be aimed not just at Syria’s government but also at Russia and Iran, another supporter of Assad. “I believe that the goal is, at this point, not just to send Assad a message but to send Russia and Iran a message that if this happens again we are putting you on notice,” Haley said in a hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives.

And that’s it, ladies and gentlemen. That’s the sum total of the “evidence” of “preparation” for the “chemical attacks.” There was no further comment from the White House, only more grandstanding from the White House spokesman about militaries paying heavy prices and Nikki Haley putting more countries on notice. Even the White House itself admitted the “intelligence” was not conclusive.

In other words, even when Washington makes up evidence out of thin air, it still isn’t conclusive.

The reason it wasn’t conclusive, however, was because it didn’t exist. Assad doesn’t have chemical weapons and, even when he did, he didn’t use them. In addition, does it not strike the readers and viewers of the mainstream media as odd that, at the moment he is making his greatest gains of the six-year war, Assad would commit an act that has consistently brought down the possibility of and actual bombing against his forces by the largest military in the world? This new warning is reminiscent of one of the first major “chemical weapons” frauds, where the Syrian government allegedly launched chemical weapons as United Nations officials were only a few miles away in September, 2013 and again after Obama’s stupid “red line” speech. How can Assad stay in power for so long while being such a complete idiot? Either nature bends toward stupidity or Assad didn’t do it.

But, while many informed observers were wondering whether or not the United States was preparing another infantile round of propaganda in preparation for another false flag chemical attack to justify a direct military confrontation in Syria, Secretary of Defense James Mattis announced that Syria has backed down and discontinued the preparation for the attack. His proof? There has been no chemical attack.

What the world just witnessed was simply the United States government inventing a threat, making its own threats based on the made-up threat, and then claiming that its own threats prevented the original made-up threat from happening. It created a bogeyman and claimed to defeat it. Truly, 1st graders everywhere are in awe of the Trump administration.

Still, it seems relatively clear that the U.S. Government and the Pentagon were not only setting the pretext for a false flag attack that would justify another U.S. military intervention, but also putting out the call for every Western-backed terror organization operating inside Syria to conduct a chemical weapons attack. After all, America’s Ambassador to the United Nations and stealth Ambassador to Israel, Nikki Haley, stated that “Any further attacks done to the people of Syria will be blamed on Assad, but also on Russia & Iran who support him killing his own people.”

Seems pretty cut and dried, doesn’t it? Whatever happens, we will blame Assad, Russia, and Iran. I would love to hear an explanation by pro-war advocates as to why this statement would do anything besides embolden terrorists to commit a chemical attack. That is, in addition to humiliating the country even further, a feat Haley has proven time and again she is quite capable of achieving.

In all seriousness, however, it should be noted that one anomaly in this whole affair is that CENTCOM officials were reportedly unaware of the announcement made by the White House. According to sources in CENTCOM cited by Buzzfeed, the officials in this department were completely in the dark. What is interesting about this is that the Buzzfeed sources show that, either there is a disconnect between the branches of government or that there is a mole inside CENTCOM (presumably) releasing information to publicly undermine the White House.

Regardless, the announcement was clearly nothing more than a childish attempt a theatre leading up to a false flag event and the eventual military involvement of the United States in Syria based on the lie of a chemical weapons attack. As the situation continues to simmer on high in Syria, many observers and many Syrians all have the feeling that something big is about to happen. What it is, only time will tell.

Brandon Turbeville

